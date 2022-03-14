How many NCAA women’s basketball championships has UConn won?

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is always a threat to win the national title and is considered the gold standard in the sport. UConn has consistently found a way to be successful, which has been the most impressive part of this extended championship run.

The Huskies have 11 national titles, all coming since 1995. That was when the program won its first championship. The last few seasons have been a disappointment for UConn though, as the team hasn’t won a championship since 2016. That speaks not only to parity in recruiting, but the overall investment in women’s basketball across the country. The Huskies are still a Final Four regular, with appearances every season since 2008 except for 2020 when March Madness was cancelled due to COVID-19.

As of March 14, UConn has second-best odds to win among WNCAA teams at +350 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina is the odds-favorite at +160.