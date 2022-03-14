How long has Geno Auriemma been the women’s basketball coach at UConn?

The UConn women’s basketball team is considered the gold standard of the sport, and it has been that way since head coach Geno Auriemma got to Storrs, Connecticut. The Hall of Fame head coach is in his 37th season with the program, beginning his stint there in 1985. Believe it or not, UConn was not the powerhouse it currently is in Auriemma’s early days.

UConn missed the NCAA Tournament in each of Auriemma’s first three seasons. The Huskies only made one Final Four in Auriemma’s first nine seasons. It was the 10th season that brought about the program’s first NCAA title, and the championships have been rolling in steadily ever since then. UConn has 11 championships including that 1995 title and has never been bounced prior to the Sweet 16 round since that triumph.

Auriemma has compiled a 126-21 record in NCAA tournaments. His overall record with UConn is a whopping 1144-149. UConn has the second-best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, with odds at +350 as of March 14. They sit only behind South Carolina (+160), who dominated with a 29-2 overall record (15-1 SEC).