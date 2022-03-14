Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 14

We have a quality nine-game schedule in the NBA on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Ayo Dosunmu over 19.5 points, rebs, and assists (-110)

The rookie out of Illinois has done an excellent job as the Chicago Bulls’ starting point guard over the last couple of months. Dosunmu is not solely a scorer or facilitator, but he finds a way to impact the game in multiple ways. The Bulls will be looking for Dosunmu to continue to bring that energy on both ends tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

The last time the Bulls played the Kings on Feb. 16, Dosunmu put up 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a seven-point win. If you do the PRA math, he would’ve went over his PRA for tonight’s game (19.5). Dosunmu has gone over 19.5 points, rebs, and assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Keldon Johnson over 6.5 rebounds (+110)

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson has quietly had a nice season, averaging 16.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range this season.

The Spurs will be looking for Johnson to clean up the glass tonight against the T’Wolves, who give up seventh-most rebounds to small forwards this season. Johnson has gone over 6.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game in his last five games.

