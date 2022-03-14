NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 14

Nine games will usher in a new week for the NBA tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to score big on value picks in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

Hartenstein checks in as the highest-priced value option at $4,900 tonight as the Clippers hit the road to face the Cavaliers. He’s seen an uptick in minutes off the bench in the last six games and has produced an average of 21.7 fantasy points throughout that stretch. He put up 12 points and four rebounds in last night’s victory over the Pistons and could do the same in Cleveland tonight.

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

Plumlee has been a force in the paint for the Hornets and that has made him a great value proposition as of late. He pulled down 15 rebounds last Wednesday against the Celtics, an overall performance that netted him 39.25 points in DFS. After cooling off a little bit against the Pelicans on Friday, he should see an uptick against the Thunder tonight.

The Hawks will be without John Collins when facing an absolutely depleted Trail Blazers roster this evening and that sets the stage for Hunter to have a strong outing. He’s put up an average of 17.2 points per game over his last six outings but should see a spike at home tonight.