Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Cavaliers on Monday

Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers will finish their three-game road trip tonight against All-Star point guard Darius Garland and Cleveland Cavaliers. In their first matchup earlier this season, the Cavaliers defeated the Clippers 92-79 in Los Angeles. Collin Sexton led both teams with 26 points (game-high) and seven rebounds. The Cavaliers are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 211.5.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +6

The Clippers snapped their two-game road losing skid on Sunday afternoon with a 106-102 win over the Detroit Pistons. Los Angeles allowed Detroit to shoot 45% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range, but were still able to pull off a double-digit comeback.

The Clippers have a record of 16-20 on the road this season and 4-2 in their last six road games since the All-Star break. Los Angeles is 14-11 against the spread when listed as the road underdog this season and 5-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are entering tonight’s game on a two-game slide after losing to the Chicago Bulls 101-91 on Saturday night. Cleveland is 3-6 in their last nine games since the All-Star break, with two of those wins coming at home. The Cavs are beginning a five-game homestand, which will either help them to stay out of the play-in tournament or push them further down the standings.

Cleveland is 11-8 ATS as the home favorite this season, but 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. Without All-Star Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have been getting crushed inside the post, which could benefit the Clippers. If the spread was smaller than six, I would’ve take the Cavs, but at this time, the Clippers are the better play.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

We should not see either team get into the 120s as the Cavaliers have the second-ranked scoring defense (103.7 ppg), while the Clippers have the 11th-ranked scoring defense (107.6 ppg). The total has gone over under in seven out of the Clippers last 10 games and it has gone over in five out of the Cavaliers last 10 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.