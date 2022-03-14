Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nuggets on Monday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will begin a three-game road trip against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Sixers defeated the Nuggets 103-89 on Nov. 18 in Denver without Embiid. Maxey led the way for Philadelphia with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3pt), five rebounds, and four assists. The Sixers are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.5.

76ers vs. Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +2

The Sixers bounced back from a blowout loss on Thursday night to the Brooklyn Nets with a hard-fought overtime road win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Philly had to come back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter to even be in the position to win in overtime. Embiid led the Sixers with 35 points (game high), 16 rebounds, and seven assists.

Philadelphia will return home to Wells Fargo Center where they’ve won three out of their last four since the NBA All-Star break. The Sixers are 10-15 against the spread this season when listed as the home favorite this season and 1-4 ATS in their last five games. However, they are 3-4 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

The Nuggets enter tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak after they suffered a 12-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Denver shot the ball well from the field and three-point range, but committed 19 turnovers.

The Nuggets have played better on the road this season with a record of 20-15. Denver has won five-straight road games by an average of 11.6 points per game. Jokic and Co. are 11-9 ATS as road underdogs this season and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

The Nuggets have been pouring on the points in their last 10 games, scoring 118.2 points per game. Denver has done well when it comes to overs this season, going 17-17-1. Philly is scoring up 113.5 points per game in their last 10 games and the total has gone over in seven out of their last 10 games.

