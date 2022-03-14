Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Warriors on Monday

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards will wrap-up their four-game West Coast road trip tonight against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Wizards (29-37) are still in the hunt for one of the spots in the play-in tourney as they are three games behind the Charlotte Hornets for 10th in the East. Washington has gone through a series of ups and downs in Wes Unseld Jr.’s first year, but they have some pieces to be competitive going forward. The Warriors (46-22) are currently in the battle for the No. 2 seed in the West with the surging Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State went through a rough patch, but is starting to hit their stride with the playoffs on the horizon.

The Warriors are 12.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Wizards vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -12.5

The Wizards enter tonight on a three-game losing skid after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 on Saturday night. Washington’s defense hasn’t been great during this mini-road trip, allowing teams to score 121.3 points per game. The Wizards will now try to fix this problem against the Warriors, who are averaging 117.4 points per game in their last five games.

Washington is 9-13-1 against the spread when listed as road underdogs this season and 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games. The Wiz are also 1-1 ATS this season when they are double-digit underdogs. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have won three straight games after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109 on Saturday night. Golden State has now won two consecutive games at home and sport a home record of 28-7 this season.

The Warriors are 18-14-2 ATS this season when listed as the home favorite and 4-0 ATS in their last four games. Golden State is 6-6-2 ATS when they are favored by 10 or more points this season. With Draymond Green expected to be back for the Warriors, they should be able to dominate and cover against Washington.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

The Wizards’ defense has not been spectacular over the last 10 games, allowing teams to score 118.2 points per game. Washington is 15-16-1 this season when it comes to the over and the total has gone over in eight out of their last 10 games. The Warriors are scoring 116.3 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone over in six out of their last 10 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.