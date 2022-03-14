Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Jazz on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their venture out West to open the week and will head to Salt Lake City tonight to face the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee (42-26) did not have a good time in the Bay Area Saturday, falling to the Warriors in a 122-109 loss. The Bucks were surprisingly dominated on the glass, getting outrebounded 55-39 in the loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 31 points and eight boards in the setback.

Utah (42-25) had better luck on Saturday night, downing the Kings in a 134-125 home victory. The game was defined by an offensive explosion from Jordan Clarkson, who put up 45 points on just 21 shots. Donovan Mitchell also provided 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the win.

Milwaukee enters as a slight 1-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has been set at 233.5.

Bucks vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1

This game is a virtual tossup with a one-point spread as these two contenders enter with practically identical records. The edge here goes to the defending NBA champs coming off a loss, especially with Rudy Gobert questionable on the other side with a foot injury.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Anticipate both of these teams throwing everything at each other in what should bee a highly competitive contest. 233.5 is an easy enough bar to clear for these two top teams.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.