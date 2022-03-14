Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Lakers on Monday

The daily rollercoaster of the Los Angeles Lakers brings them back to Crypto.com Arena tonight as they’ll play host to the Toronto Raptors for a Monday night matchup.

Los Angeles (29-38) came crashing back to earth after LeBron James’ 50-point outburst on Friday, getting torched by the Suns last night 140-111. The Lakers gave up 48 points in the first quarter and was never in the same zip code as the top team in the West. James was still productive, offering up 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Toronto (37-30) is riding the wave a three-game win streak during its current West coast road trip and is coming off a 127-115 victory over the Nuggets Saturday. Denver shot 55.1% from the field throughout the night but the Raptors were able to capitalize off 19 turnovers committed by the home team here. Pascal Siakam put up 33 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win.

Toronto enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.

Raptors vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -5.5

The Raptors are 7-4 against the spread this season as a road favorite and have a rest advantage over the Lakers, who played just 24 hours ago. Even with Fred VanVleet questionable with right knee soreness, Toronto should be able to handle its business on the road here and put L.A. down with a nice cushion.

Over/Under: Under 225

Both teams have been averaging just around 110 points over their last 10 games, respectively. The combination of road fatigue on the Raptors’ end and back-to-back fatigue on the Lakers’ end should factor into an under here.

