How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on March 14th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

We’re barreling towards Wrestlemania 38 and we’re now inside of three weeks until the stupendous two-night event in Texas. We got one bombshell announcement in the main event of last week’s show. Will we get another one tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 7th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The Wrestlemania paths for Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were seemingly closed shut when they failed to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship at the beginning of the show. In the main event segment, an irate Owens took to the microphone and dropped a bombshell when he challenged none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin to a fight during Night 1 of Wrestlemania. The following morning, Austin released a video where he accepted the challenge in his home state. Tonight, KO will respond to the wrestling icon.

As for Rollins, there is no clear plan for him at the moment... unless the Cody Rhodes rumors are true. Raw happens to be in Jacksonville, the home base of AEW, and it’s been widely speculated that this will be where the “American Nightmare” will make his return to the WWE to set up a match with Rollins at the big show. We’ll see what happens.

RK-Bro ended up winning the Raw Tag Team Championship in the aforementioned tag match, defeating KO/Rollins and Alpha Academy to regain the belts. They will hold a celebration for tonight’s show.