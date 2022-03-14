NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid maintains top spot as season enters last stretch

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked sluggish in their last few games but remain one of the top teams in the East behind MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The big man continues to dominate his opponents, averaging 31.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game over 15 contests prior to his 36-point, 15-rebound effort in an overtime win Sunday. Here’s an updated look at Embiid’s MVP odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: -145

The Sixers star was listed at -120 a week ago, so there’s been some movement in the opposite direction but not much. If Philadelphia is able to overtake the Heat in this last stretch of the season, it’s hard to see anyone topping Embiid for MVP honors. He’s the safe play right now.

