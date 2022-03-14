NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic gaining momentum with season wrapping up

The Denver Nuggets have said Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will be back for the postseason, and that postseason berth is looking like it’ll come without the fuss of the play-in tournament. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are sitting outside the play-in zone and even have a chance to catch the Mavericks for the No. 5 seed.

Jokic’s insane output has also boosted his MVP odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s see how the reigning MVP stacks up in his effort to repeat with less than 15 games left.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +170

In his last 15 games, Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He’s also got five triple-doubles during that stretch. More importantly, the Nuggets are winning games. Denver is 11-4 during those games, with a 12th win coming with Jokic sitting out. The big man has moved up from +260 last week, so this is shaping up to be a tight race between him and Joel Embiid.

