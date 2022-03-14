NBA MVP odds: Jayson Tatum making a late push as Celtics move up East standings

The Boston Celtics looked lost after back-to-back January defeats at the hands of the Hornets and Trail Blazers. The roster combination didn’t seem to work, and there were questions about whether the team should continue building around the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing. Everything has turned around for the team since then.

Tatum went for 51 points in a win over the Wizards to kickstart a turnaround. Since then, the Celtics are 18-4 and sit at No. 5 in the East. They’re only four games back of the top seeded Heat, largely due to Tatum’s production. Here’s a look at the forward’s MVP chances courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum MVP Odds: +15000

This is tremendous value given the potential scenario that could unfold over the last few weeks. Tatum was averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over 21 games prior to Sunday’s loss to the Mavericks. The production is going to continue to be there, and Boston has a real shot at climbing up the East standings. 150/1 is worth a sprinkle given the way Tatum has been playing.

