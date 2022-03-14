NBA MVP odds tracker: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic set to meet Monday

We’ve got just under 15 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season and the MVP race continues to look like a two-man game between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets are set to meet Monday, which will hopefully pit the two stars against each other. This contest will have an impact on the MVP race, especially since it comes so late in the season. Here’s a look at the complete odds for MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of March 14)

Embiid continues to be the runaway favorite, with Jokic close behind. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is in third due to his consistent production, but he hasn’t had one massive stretch to build a narrative.

Two value candidates to watch as the season closes are Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. The latter might be limited with a hamstring issue but still has the numbers to sway some voters. Tatum might be the better play, especially since the Celtics are still in contention for the East’s top seed.

