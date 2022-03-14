Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 14

We’ve got nine games on Monday’s NBA slate, with ESPN hosting a doubleheader featuring 76ers-Nuggets and Bucks-Jazz. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 14

Caris LeVert (foot) questionable

Lauri Markkanen (ankle) questionable

Rajon Rondo (ankle) doubtful

LeVert and Markkanen are questionable, while Rondo is doubtful. Brandon Goodwin is a great value add in fantasy/DFS lineups, while Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love could see additional minutes depending on whether LeVert and Markkanen play or not.

John Collins (finger, foot) game-time decision

Collins missed Sunday’s game and is considered a game-time decision. If he sits again, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okungwu and Danilo Gallinari are the fallback options in the frontcourt for the Hawks.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable

Gordon is questionable and if he doesn’t play, look for Jeff Green to get additional minutes at the forward spot.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Anthony Edwards (knee) probable

Patrick Beverley (ear) questionable

Edwards is likely to play, so he’s good to put in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Beverley doesn’t play, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are the players to look for as replacement options.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) TBD

Porzingis didn’t play Saturday, so we’ll see if he’s available Monday. If he can’t go, the Wizards will utilize Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura in the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine (knee) questionable

LaVine missed Saturday’s game with this knee issue, which has bothered him all year. If he sits again, look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have more value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Rudy Gobert (foot) questionable

Udoka Azubuike (ankle) OUT

Gobert is questionable after missing Saturday’s game, while Azubuike is out. Hassan Whiteside looks to be a great addition to any lineup regardless of whether Gobert plays or not.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

If VanVleet doesn’t play, Gary Trent Jr. is the player most likely to benefit against a soft Lakers defense.

LeBron James (knee) TBD

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) TBD

Malik Monk (shoulder) TBD

All three guys played in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Suns, so we’ll see how the Lakers manage these injuries for Monday.