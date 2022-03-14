Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 14

We’ve got nine games on Monday’s NBA slate, with ESPN hosting a doubleheader featuring 76ers-Nuggets and Bucks-Jazz. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 14
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Caris LeVert (foot) questionable
Lauri Markkanen (ankle) questionable
Rajon Rondo (ankle) doubtful
LeVert and Markkanen are questionable, while Rondo is doubtful. Brandon Goodwin is a great value add in fantasy/DFS lineups, while Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love could see additional minutes depending on whether LeVert and Markkanen play or not.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks
John Collins (finger, foot) game-time decision
Collins missed Sunday’s game and is considered a game-time decision. If he sits again, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okungwu and Danilo Gallinari are the fallback options in the frontcourt for the Hawks.
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable
Gordon is questionable and if he doesn’t play, look for Jeff Green to get additional minutes at the forward spot.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Edwards (knee) probable
Patrick Beverley (ear) questionable
Edwards is likely to play, so he’s good to put in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Beverley doesn’t play, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are the players to look for as replacement options.
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) TBD
Porzingis didn’t play Saturday, so we’ll see if he’s available Monday. If he can’t go, the Wizards will utilize Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura in the frontcourt.
Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings
Zach LaVine (knee) questionable
LaVine missed Saturday’s game with this knee issue, which has bothered him all year. If he sits again, look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have more value in fantasy/DFS formats.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert (foot) questionable
Udoka Azubuike (ankle) OUT
Gobert is questionable after missing Saturday’s game, while Azubuike is out. Hassan Whiteside looks to be a great addition to any lineup regardless of whether Gobert plays or not.
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable
If VanVleet doesn’t play, Gary Trent Jr. is the player most likely to benefit against a soft Lakers defense.
LeBron James (knee) TBD
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) TBD
Malik Monk (shoulder) TBD
All three guys played in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Suns, so we’ll see how the Lakers manage these injuries for Monday.