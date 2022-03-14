 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets in Minneapolis this year from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-UConn vs Villanova David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, leading into Round of 64 action on Friday. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the betting favorites to win the tournament at +160, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina (29-2) was stunned by Kentucky during the SEC Tournament but has been the nation’s No. 1 team all year long and was the obvious choice to be the tournament’s top overall seed.

The UConn Huskies (+350) have lost five games this year — their most since 2012 — but they sit just below the Gamecocks in the odds table thanks to a favorable draw. Even though they are a No. 2 seed, the Huskies were placed in the Bridgeport Region, meaning they will have a clear home-court advantage throughout. Good luck to that region’s top seed, North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are 29-3 and haven’t lost since Feb. 1, but the committee did them no favors here. They are listed at +1000 to cut down the nets in Minneapolis.

Only one team seeded third or lower has reached the Final Four since 2016, but if you want to look past the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds for a possible sleeper, LSU, No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region fits the bill. The Tigers (+4000) will get Alexis Morris, their second-leading scorer, back healthy for the tournament, and it’s hard to doubt a squad coached by Kim Mulkey. She guided Baylor to two national titles over the previous decade and has advanced at least to the Elite Eight in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
South Carolina +160
UConn +350
Stanford +500
North Carolina State +1000
Louisville +1500
Baylor +1500
Texas +3000
Maryland +4000
Iowa +4000
LSU +4000
Tennessee +5000
Michigan +5000
Iowa State +5000
Arizona +5000
Indiana +6000
BYU +7500
Oregon +8000
North Carolina +8000
Kentucky +8000
Ohio State +10000
Notre Dame +10000
Oklahoma +12000
Virginia Tech +15000
Gonzaga +15000
Georgia +15000
UCF +20000
Ole Miss +20000
Nebraska +20000
Georgia Tech +20000
Colorado +20000
South Florida +25000
South Dakota +25000
Princeton +25000
Arkansas +25000
Utah +30000
Kansas State +30000
Kansas +30000
FGCU +30000
Florida +30000
Washington State +40000
Miami (FL) +40000
Creighton +40000
SFA +50000
Massachusetts +50000
DePaul +50000
Dayton +50000
Villanova +60000
Missouri State +60000
Belmont +60000
UNLV +70000
IUPUI +70000
Florida State +70000
Buffalo +70000
Delaware +80000
Charlotte +80000
UT Arlington +90000
Jackson State +90000
Fairfield +90000
UIW +100000
Mount Saint Mary's +100000
Montana State +100000
Longwood +100000
Mercer +100000
Illinois State +100000
Howard +100000
Hawai'i +100000
American +100000
Albany +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation