Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, leading into Round of 64 action on Friday. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are the betting favorites to win the tournament at +160, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina (29-2) was stunned by Kentucky during the SEC Tournament but has been the nation’s No. 1 team all year long and was the obvious choice to be the tournament’s top overall seed.
The UConn Huskies (+350) have lost five games this year — their most since 2012 — but they sit just below the Gamecocks in the odds table thanks to a favorable draw. Even though they are a No. 2 seed, the Huskies were placed in the Bridgeport Region, meaning they will have a clear home-court advantage throughout. Good luck to that region’s top seed, North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are 29-3 and haven’t lost since Feb. 1, but the committee did them no favors here. They are listed at +1000 to cut down the nets in Minneapolis.
Only one team seeded third or lower has reached the Final Four since 2016, but if you want to look past the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds for a possible sleeper, LSU, No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region fits the bill. The Tigers (+4000) will get Alexis Morris, their second-leading scorer, back healthy for the tournament, and it’s hard to doubt a squad coached by Kim Mulkey. She guided Baylor to two national titles over the previous decade and has advanced at least to the Elite Eight in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|South Carolina
|+160
|UConn
|+350
|Stanford
|+500
|North Carolina State
|+1000
|Louisville
|+1500
|Baylor
|+1500
|Texas
|+3000
|Maryland
|+4000
|Iowa
|+4000
|LSU
|+4000
|Tennessee
|+5000
|Michigan
|+5000
|Iowa State
|+5000
|Arizona
|+5000
|Indiana
|+6000
|BYU
|+7500
|Oregon
|+8000
|North Carolina
|+8000
|Kentucky
|+8000
|Ohio State
|+10000
|Notre Dame
|+10000
|Oklahoma
|+12000
|Virginia Tech
|+15000
|Gonzaga
|+15000
|Georgia
|+15000
|UCF
|+20000
|Ole Miss
|+20000
|Nebraska
|+20000
|Georgia Tech
|+20000
|Colorado
|+20000
|South Florida
|+25000
|South Dakota
|+25000
|Princeton
|+25000
|Arkansas
|+25000
|Utah
|+30000
|Kansas State
|+30000
|Kansas
|+30000
|FGCU
|+30000
|Florida
|+30000
|Washington State
|+40000
|Miami (FL)
|+40000
|Creighton
|+40000
|SFA
|+50000
|Massachusetts
|+50000
|DePaul
|+50000
|Dayton
|+50000
|Villanova
|+60000
|Missouri State
|+60000
|Belmont
|+60000
|UNLV
|+70000
|IUPUI
|+70000
|Florida State
|+70000
|Buffalo
|+70000
|Delaware
|+80000
|Charlotte
|+80000
|UT Arlington
|+90000
|Jackson State
|+90000
|Fairfield
|+90000
|UIW
|+100000
|Mount Saint Mary's
|+100000
|Montana State
|+100000
|Longwood
|+100000
|Mercer
|+100000
|Illinois State
|+100000
|Howard
|+100000
|Hawai'i
|+100000
|American
|+100000
|Albany
|+100000
