Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, leading into Round of 64 action on Friday. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the betting favorites to win the tournament at +160, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina (29-2) was stunned by Kentucky during the SEC Tournament but has been the nation’s No. 1 team all year long and was the obvious choice to be the tournament’s top overall seed.

The UConn Huskies (+350) have lost five games this year — their most since 2012 — but they sit just below the Gamecocks in the odds table thanks to a favorable draw. Even though they are a No. 2 seed, the Huskies were placed in the Bridgeport Region, meaning they will have a clear home-court advantage throughout. Good luck to that region’s top seed, North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are 29-3 and haven’t lost since Feb. 1, but the committee did them no favors here. They are listed at +1000 to cut down the nets in Minneapolis.

Only one team seeded third or lower has reached the Final Four since 2016, but if you want to look past the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds for a possible sleeper, LSU, No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region fits the bill. The Tigers (+4000) will get Alexis Morris, their second-leading scorer, back healthy for the tournament, and it’s hard to doubt a squad coached by Kim Mulkey. She guided Baylor to two national titles over the previous decade and has advanced at least to the Elite Eight in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament odds Team Odds Team Odds South Carolina +160 UConn +350 Stanford +500 North Carolina State +1000 Louisville +1500 Baylor +1500 Texas +3000 Maryland +4000 Iowa +4000 LSU +4000 Tennessee +5000 Michigan +5000 Iowa State +5000 Arizona +5000 Indiana +6000 BYU +7500 Oregon +8000 North Carolina +8000 Kentucky +8000 Ohio State +10000 Notre Dame +10000 Oklahoma +12000 Virginia Tech +15000 Gonzaga +15000 Georgia +15000 UCF +20000 Ole Miss +20000 Nebraska +20000 Georgia Tech +20000 Colorado +20000 South Florida +25000 South Dakota +25000 Princeton +25000 Arkansas +25000 Utah +30000 Kansas State +30000 Kansas +30000 FGCU +30000 Florida +30000 Washington State +40000 Miami (FL) +40000 Creighton +40000 SFA +50000 Massachusetts +50000 DePaul +50000 Dayton +50000 Villanova +60000 Missouri State +60000 Belmont +60000 UNLV +70000 IUPUI +70000 Florida State +70000 Buffalo +70000 Delaware +80000 Charlotte +80000 UT Arlington +90000 Jackson State +90000 Fairfield +90000 UIW +100000 Mount Saint Mary's +100000 Montana State +100000 Longwood +100000 Mercer +100000 Illinois State +100000 Howard +100000 Hawai'i +100000 American +100000 Albany +100000

