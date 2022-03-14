NIT 2022: Full list of odds for each first-round matchup

For those teams who weren't selected for the elite 64-team NCAA Tournament, they still have a chance to cut down the net and hoist a trophy in the NIT.

The NIT kicks off Tuesday night with games taking place all over the country and it can be viewed on the ESPN family of networks throughout the entirety of the tournament.

Here are odds for all first-round games in the 2022 NIT from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo

Point spread: Dayton +1

Point total: 144

Moneyline: N/A

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

Point spread: Vanderbilt -4.5

Point total: 143.5

Moneyline: Vandy (-210), Belmont (+175)

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona

Point spread: Florida -6.5

Point total: 145.5

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State

Point spread: Xavier -12

Point total: 147

Moneyline: Xavier -800, Clevland State +550

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Point total: 137.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -280, Missouri State +225

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure

Point spread: Colorado -3.5

Point total: 137

Moneyline: Colorado -180, Saint Bonaventure +155

No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia

Point spread: Virginia -1.5

Point total: 124

Moneyline: N/A

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State

Point spread: North Texas -9

Point total: 118

Moneyline: North Texas -400, Texas State +300

Top Right Bracket

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls

Point spread: SMU -16

Point total: 149.5

Moneyline: N/A

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara

Point spread: Washington State -3

Point total: 150.5

Moneyline: Washington State -155, Santa Clara +135

No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa

Point spread: Saint Louis -5

Point total: 147.5

Moneyline: N/A

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State

Point spread: BYU -11.5

Point total: 148.5

Moneyline: n/a

Bottom Right Bracket

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

Point spread: Texas A&M -20.5

Point total: 137.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -4000, Alcorn State +1700

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon

Point spread: Utah State -5

Point total: 144

Moneyline: Utah State -210, Oregon +175

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton

Point spread: VCU -6.5

Point total: 138.5

Moneyline: VCU -275, Princeton +220

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson

Point spread: Wake Forrest -8

Point total: 147

Moneyline: N/A

