NIT 2022: Full list of odds for each first-round matchup

For those teams who weren't selected for the elite 64-team NCAA Tournament, they still have a chance to cut down the net and hoist a trophy in the NIT.
The NIT kicks off Tuesday night with games taking place all over the country and it can be viewed on the ESPN family of networks throughout the entirety of the tournament.
Here are odds for all first-round games in the 2022 NIT from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top Left Bracket
No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo
Point spread: Dayton +1
Point total: 144
Moneyline: N/A
No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont
Point spread: Vanderbilt -4.5
Point total: 143.5
Moneyline: Vandy (-210), Belmont (+175)
No. 3 Florida vs. Iona
Point spread: Florida -6.5
Point total: 145.5
Moneyline: TBD
No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State
Point spread: Xavier -12
Point total: 147
Moneyline: Xavier -800, Clevland State +550
Bottom Left Bracket
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5
Point total: 137.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -280, Missouri State +225
No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure
Point spread: Colorado -3.5
Point total: 137
Moneyline: Colorado -180, Saint Bonaventure +155
No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia
Point spread: Virginia -1.5
Point total: 124
Moneyline: N/A
No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State
Point spread: North Texas -9
Point total: 118
Moneyline: North Texas -400, Texas State +300
Top Right Bracket
No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls
Point spread: SMU -16
Point total: 149.5
Moneyline: N/A
No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara
Point spread: Washington State -3
Point total: 150.5
Moneyline: Washington State -155, Santa Clara +135
No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa
Point spread: Saint Louis -5
Point total: 147.5
Moneyline: N/A
No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State
Point spread: BYU -11.5
Point total: 148.5
Moneyline: n/a
Bottom Right Bracket
No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State
Point spread: Texas A&M -20.5
Point total: 137.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M -4000, Alcorn State +1700
No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon
Point spread: Utah State -5
Point total: 144
Moneyline: Utah State -210, Oregon +175
No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton
Point spread: VCU -6.5
Point total: 138.5
Moneyline: VCU -275, Princeton +220
No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson
Point spread: Wake Forrest -8
Point total: 147
Moneyline: N/A
