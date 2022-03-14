Two teams have made trade offers for DeShaun Watson, per report

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have both made trade offers for the Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Watson has a no-trade clause in his clause in his contract and wants to meet with teams before waiving that clause. Teams will also want to meet with the quarterback, as he has been accused of by 22 women of sexual misconduct. The NFL could still suspend Watson despite a grand jury not finding enough evidence to charge the quarterback.

Other teams are also interested, but so far the Panthers and Saints appear to have the most interest. There is no doubting the skill that Watson brings to the table, but teams will need to balance a possible suspension along with sentiment of their fan base.

The Texans have reportedly been asking for as much as three first round picks for the quarterback who has refused to play for the team.