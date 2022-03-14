Fernando Tatis suffers fractured wrist, could be out for three months

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters on Monday that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has a fractured wrist and could require up to three months recovery time, per AJ Cassavell. Surgery is a possibility, but Tatis has not decided on it yet, per Dennis Lin.

This is less than ideal news for the Padres as Tatis dealt with injuries during the second half of last season. Despite those injuries, the 23-year-old All-Star still finished third in the NL MVP vote.

Tatis slashed .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI in 130 games last season. He also recorded a career-high 25 stolen bases and was only caught stealing four times. With Tatis on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Padres will have to depend on Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop.

The 28-year-old Cronenworth can play a variety of positions across the diamond, which will benefit the Padres greatly. Last season, he hit .266 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI. As for Kim, he hit .202 with eight home runs and 34 RBI in 2021. The Padres have the third-best odds to win the National League pennant (+600), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.