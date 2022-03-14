Tracking free agency signings and rumors for 2022 NFL

The 2022 NFL free agency season starts now! News is already popping concerning your team and your favorite players and we’re here to give you the low down on the latest. The NFL Legal negotiation window ahead of free agency is March 14-16, and then teams can officially sign players on the 17th.

2022 NFL free agency news and rumors

March 14th

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, free agent

The Indianapolis Colts have interest in Garoppolo, per Ian Rapoport. With the Steelers adding Trubisky, Garoppolo is likely a bit more coveted by the remaining QB-needy teams.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Steelers

Trubisky will sign a 2-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Mike Garafolo.

Jarvis Landry, WR, free agent

Landry has been released by the Browns, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trading for Amari Cooper made this move inevitable. landry will find plenty of suitors in free agency.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will sign running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million, per Adam Schefter.

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Conner will re-sign with the Cardinals on a 3-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. The team appears to have chosen Conner over Edmonds to lead them in 2022.

Quandre Diggs, S, Seahawls

The Seahawks re-signed their star safety to a three-year deal, per Josiah Anderson. It is worth up to $40 million.