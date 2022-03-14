Browns release WR Jarvis Landry: Tracking free agency rumors, news

The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday that the organization would most likely release the veteran receiver, who had a cap hit of $16.6 million for this upcoming season.

Landry has seen a gradual decline in his production over the past two seasons with the Browns. The five-time Pro Bowler hauled in 72 targets for 840 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2020 before bringing in just 52 targets for 570 receiving yards and two touchdowns this past season. The dropoff can be attributed to a host of reasons, including injuries and Cleveland deploying a more run-heavy scheme with the presence of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Landry’s absence clears the deck for newly acquired Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to be the clear top option for Baker Mayfield this upcoming season. The team could also opt to replace Landry with a first-round pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Jarvis Landry rumors, possible landing spots

Kansas City and Buffalo are potential landing spots for the veteran, as well as Tennessee and the New York Jets per Schultz’s report.