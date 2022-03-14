Teddy Bridgewater to sign one-year contract with Dolphins, per report

The Miami Dolphins are signing Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. With the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson via trade, Bridgewater is more likely to win snaps in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa’s future in question.

Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

2021 performance

Bridgewater threw for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He was more of a game manager as the Broncos leaned on their run game and defense. The team was in the playoff mix for much of the season before the wheels fell off at the end of the campaign.

What it means for Dolphins

Miami gets some insurance behind Tagovailoa, who missed time with an injury last season and derailed the team’s playoff chances. Bridgewater offers some stability at the position, but we know he doesn’t have the upside he once possessed as a young prospect. He’s likely going to be the backup this season and will only see snaps if Tagovailoa gets hurt.