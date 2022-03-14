JC Jackson to sign five-year contract with Chargers, per report

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82 million contract, per ESPN’s Schefter. The fifth-year DB will receive $40 million in guaranteed money per the report.

Jackson has spent all four years of his pro career with the New England Patriots and has improved his stats with each successive year. Following a strong 2020 season, he had a career-year this past season. He earned Pro Bowl status by recording a league-leading 23 passed defensed along with 58 tackles, eight interceptions, and a forced fumble.

He joins an already loaded Chargers secondary that includes Asante Samuel Jr., Derwin James, Michael Davis, and Nasir Adderley. Already employing Joey Bosa and trading for Khalil Mack last week, it’s clear that the organization is bolstering its defense to combat a loaded AFC West that features Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr as the opposing quarterbacks. Paying Jackson big money is a major boon for them.