Report: Mariners trading for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez

Seattle is hoping to break a long playoff drought in 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Cincinnati Reds
Jesse Winker of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Emilee Chinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners are trading for Cincinnati Reds stars Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, per Mark Feinsand. The Mariners barely missed the playoffs as a 90-win team last season, so they’re clearly hoping to make the postseason by adding these two players. Seattle is sending Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson and Jake Fraley back to Cincinnati.

Winker finished last season with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs while hitting .305. He is expected to be a big part of Seattle’s offense in 2022. Suarez is an equally important addition, as he hit 31 home runs and had 79 RBIs. Suarez only hit .198, something he’ll look to improve in Seattle.

For the Reds, this appears to be a cost-cutting move while acquiring some younger players. Williamson is the seventh-ranked prospect in Seattle’s system, per MLB pipeline.

The Mariners have not made the postseason since 2001. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, they are +3000 to win the 2022 World Series. Let’s see how the addition of Winker and Suarez change those odds.

