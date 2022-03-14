Evan Engram to sign 1-year deal with Jaguars, per report

Free-agent tight end Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported Monday. The New York Giants selected Engram with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft but allowed him to walk in free agency after playing out his fifth-year option in 2021. Engram’s deal includes incentives that could earn him $10 million for the year.

2021 performance

Engram played in 15 games for the Giants in 2021. He totaled 46 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Not impressive numbers by any means, but he was also catching passes from Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.

His rookie season was his best in New York as he played in 15 games and had 722 yards receiving with six trips to the endzone. The Jaguars are hoping they can pair him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence to re-ignite that success from 2017.

What it means for the Jaguars

I don’t know that the Jaguars really know what all-in means for the 2022 season, but it sure looks like they are trying to get there. At the very least, they will be out of excuses if their offense continues to sputter with the pieces that they have. Engram will join Dan Arnold as the anchors to the tight end position in 2022.

They are spending money like it is Monopoly money with the deals they are giving out on the first day of free agency. On Monday, their first big deal was signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a 4-year $84 million deal. With this deal, they have already spent nearly $100 million to shore up the pass-catching options, with $31 million being in play for this upcoming season.

At the very least, they are trying to put the pieces around Lawrence to help right the ship and trying to ensure that they aren’t selecting No. 1 overall for the third time in a row in the 2023 draft.