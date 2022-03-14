C.J. Uzomah to sign three-year contract with Jets, per report

The first day of legal tampering continues to have moves being made on into the evening. Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has signed a new deal with the New York Jets for three years and $24 million, per Adam Schefter. Uzomah was with the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 and was able to turn the performance of the 2021 season into a shiny new contract.

2021 performance

Uzomah came into the league in 2015 and has spent all seven years of his pro career with the Bengals to this point. 2021 was the best season of his career so far. He played in 16 games and had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals had a ton of mouths to feed in their offense so the fact that Uzomah was included so much shows that he is a reliable target that could be dangerous with an expanded role.

What it means for Jets

The Jets are looking to put weapons around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson to try and increase their offensive production. They re-signed receiver Braxton Berrios to a two-year deal as he will join Uzomah and incumbent teammate Elijah Moore who also heads into his second year.

The Jets offense has needed a solid tight end option for years to help it open up and now they seemingly have that answer. We have seen the production and reliability from Uzomah before and if he can maintain that heading to New York, he could be the answer they have been looking for.