History of 4 vs. 13 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

We’re finally to March. Over the next two weeks, we will see every team battle it out in their conference tournament trying to get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and for teams who are likely already in, trying to boost their resume for a higher seed. Below we take a look at the history of the 4 vs 13 seed matchup.

History of 4 vs. 13 seed matchup in NCAA Tournament

According to NCAA.com, since the NCAA Tournament field expanded back in 1985, 13 seeds are 31-113 against 4 seeds. Most recently, in last year’s tournament, Ohio took down Virginia 62-58 and North Texas beat Purdue 78-69 in overtime.

One big 13 over 4 seed upset that stands out to me was Buffalo over Arizona 89-68. After battling it out in a tough first half, Buffalo outscored Arizona by 19 in the second half winning their first NCAA Tournament game.

2022 4 vs. 13 matchups

#4 Arkansas vs. #13 Vermont

#4 Illinois vs. #13 Chattanooga

#4 Providence vs. #13 South Dakota State

#4 UCLA vs. #13 Akron