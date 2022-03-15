Randy Gregory to sign 5-year contract with Cowboys, per report

Defensive lineman Randy Gregory has agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Patrick Walker. The free agent pass rusher’s new contract is worth $70 over 5 years, The deal includes $28 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. Gregory has been playing with the Dallas Cowboys since they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

2021 performance

Gregory was one of several pass rushers on the market this season, sitting in with a second-tier of players after marquee names like Von Miller and Chandler Jones. However, Gregory is coming off what was arguably the best season of his professional career so far. Despite a calf injury that kept him out of action for a month, he still managed to tie a career-high in sacks with six. He had an additional four tackles for a loss in 12 games played.

What it means for the Cowboys?

This is great news for a defense that played well in 2021. The team had already re-signed Demarcus Lawrence and now they’ll get Gregory back. The key players from Dan Quinn’s defense are returning.