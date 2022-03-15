Manchester United v. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Manchester United will take on La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League play. Kickoff is set for Tuesday. March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the action on Univision or TUDN, or catch it on a livestream at Paramount+ or fuboTV.

The first leg, played on February 23, ended up in a 1-1 draw as Man United found a late goal by way of Anthony Elanga to equalize the score on the road. Joao Felix scored Madrid’s lone goal early on in the seventh minute, while United controlled possession throughout the entire game, logging 63 percent.

Madrid has a solid defense, so Manchester United will need to find a way to get creative and break through their backline in the second leg. Man U has only kept a clean sheet once throughout their UCL journey this season, so they’ll also need to step up their defense and keep the ball away from David de Gea as they look for that winning goal.

Since the away goals rule was abolished for all UEFA competitions last year, both teams will treat this as a single 90-minute match, where the winner will advance to the next round regardless of how many goals are scored. The Red Devils will be hosting this match at Old Trafford, so they at least will have the home field advantage as they look to advance to the quarterfinals with a win.

Both teams should be looking for an early goal so they can focus on defending for the rest of the 90 minutes, but there’s a good chance this one could see a late-game winner from either side to avoid extra time and penalties.

How to watch Manchester United v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Manchester United v. Atletico Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester United: +115

Draw: +225

Atletico Madrid: +265