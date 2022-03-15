Ajax v. Benfica: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

AFC Ajax will play host to Primeira Liga side Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, kicking off on Tuesday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The match will be shown on Galavision in the United States with livestream options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

The two sides come into the second leg all knotted up at 2-2 on aggregate after the first leg at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 23. Ajax striker Dusan Tadic got things started with a goal in the 18th minute, followed by an own goal from Ajax forward Sebastien Haller in the 26th. Haller made up for his mistake just three minutes later when he regained the lead for his team.

Ukrainian international Roman Yaremchuk found an equalizer for Benfica in the 72nd minute as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Since UEFA abolished the away goals rule for all its competitions last year, the teams will be on level pegging going into the second leg in Amsterdam, instead of Ajax holding an edge with the two away goals they scored on Benfica’s home ground. Although this matchup seems to fly more under the radar than bigger headlining ties like Real Madrid v. PSG, it’s set to be an exciting affair, if the first leg was any indication.

Ajax is favored to win as the home side with moneyline odds at -240, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Benfica will come in as the underdog on the road, priced at +600 to win in regular time.

How to watch Ajax v. Benfica

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Ajax v. Benfica odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ajax: -240

Draw: +380

Benfica: +600