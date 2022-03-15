D.J. Chark to sign one-year contract with Lions, per report

D.J. Chark has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The wide receiver played out his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he heads to a new home with this new contract. Chark was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark’s 2021 season ended early when he was shut down for the season due to a fractured ankle.

2021 performance

Before Chark went down with an injury, he played in only four games. In those games, he totaled seven receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t able to get on the same page with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Chark’s career in Jacksonville totaled 43 games with 147 receptions for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hopefully, this fresh start will let Chark get back to how good he was in 2019.

What it means for fantasy football

With Chark now heading to Detroit, he will join a solid wide receiver unit that features Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 25-year-old wide out will be the big-play wideout that they did not have last season.

Chark can stretch the field and be a threat inside the redzone, alongside Reynolds and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions are hoping that Chark can return to his 2019 form, where he had 73 receptions (118 targets) for 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns.