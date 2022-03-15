Connor Williams to sign 2-year contract with Dolphins, per report

Offensive guards are a novelty to have and the Dolphins just signed a really good one. Connor Williams has signed with Miami, per Adam Schefter. His deal is for two years worth $14 million. Wiliams played out his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys and this was his first time testing out the waters of free agency. Williams went to college at Texas and was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft.

2021 performance

Williams only allowed one sack in the 17 games that he played for the Cowboys in 2021. In 2019, Williams suffered a torn ACL, but he was able to rebound in both 2020 and 2021 and played an instrumental part in the touted Cowboys offensive line. Williams played 948 snaps in the 2021 season and the fact that we only allowed one sack is impressive.

What it means for Miami

Williams had trouble with penalties last season, but overall he is a plus lineman who will be an upgrade for the Dolphins. Miami needs to help Tua Tagovalia out and this is a good start.