Fantasy fallout: Impact of Jaguars signing Christian Kirk

The Jacksonville Jaguars inked wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal on Monday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kirk will now be looked upon to be a No. 1 wide receiver in Jacksonville after spending the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football analysis: Christian Kirk

Kirk will be seeing a ton of passes his way from Trevor Lawrence this upcoming season in Jacksonville. Since he arrived in Arizona in 2018, the former Texas A&M standout has been predominately a WR2/WR3 and shined in that role. Now he will be expected to be that No. 1 for a Jaguars’ receiver unit that features Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Laquon Treadwell.

Last season with the Cardinals, the 25-year-old wide receiver posted career-highs across the board with 77 receptions (103 targets) for 982 yards and five touchdowns. Kirk will be used as that guy to stretch the field with his speed, which should open up things for both Jones and Shenault.

How signing impacts Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Laquon Treadwell

If you are Jones, Shenault, and Treadwell, you should be excited about the addition of Kirk, who will help stretch the field. Last season, Jamal Agnew was the Jags’ explosive playmaker at wide receiver. Kirk can be that and more, which should open up holes in the defense for Jones and Shenault, who can produce in the middle of the field.

Last season for the Jags, Jones produced 73 receptions (120 targets) for 832 yards and four touchdowns, while Shenault was the team’s second-leading receiver (63 recs for 619 yards). Lastly, Treadwell finished third in receptions (33) to go along with 434 yards and a score.