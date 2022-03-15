What is truTV? How to watch, live stream the NCAA tournament on truTV

March Madness is arguably the best national championship in sports. And with so many games going on at once, we get some interesting network choices when it comes to airing these games. Enter truTV, a channel originally launched as Court TV in the 1990s.

The network was originally known for true crime docuseries and crime-themed programming but has shifted to include more comedy content like Impractical Jokers and The Carbonaro Effect. So how does this network get to air March Madness games?

As a part of Turner Sports and the overall WarnerMedia company, truTV gets to air NCAA Tournament games with the agreement in place. There are too many games to fill all the time slots on CBS, TNT and TBS, so truTV gets to show some of the contests in the early rounds and does actually get games up to the Elite Eight. truTV also gets exclusive rights to the “First Four”, which are the opening games played ahead of the main bracket as the field expanded to 68.

To find it DirecTV try Channel 246, and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242, or you can watch it online through your cable provider. The channel will air two games during the First Four, four games on each day of the first round, and then games during the Round of 32. Afterward, the remaining games are on CBS, TBS, and/or TNT.

Here’s a list of all the games that you can watch on truTV coming up this month.

First Four schedule: Tuesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi — truTV

9:10 p.m. — No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming — truTV

First Four schedule: Wednesday, March 16

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State — truTV

9:10 p.m. — No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers — truTV

First-round schedule, Thursday

12:40 p.m. — No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence — truTV

3:10 p.m. — No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa — truTV

7:27 p.m. — No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State — truTV

9:57 p.m. — No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Kansas — truTV

First-round schedule, Friday

12:40 p.m. — No. 15 Jacksonville State vs. No. 2 Auburn — truTV

3:10 p.m. — No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 7 Southern California — truTV

7:27 p.m. — No. 16 Wright State/Bryant vs. No. 1 Arizona — truTV

9:57 p.m. — No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Seton Hall — truTV