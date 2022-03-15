March Madness 2022: How to watch the First Four via live stream

When the March Madness field expanded to 68 teams, the First Four was born. These four teams are not technically the last to make the field by the seed lines, but they are the lowest automatic qualifiers and lowest at-large seeds in the committee’s overall rankings. The automatic qualifiers play each other, while the at-large teams play each other. These games happen Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s opening round.

The First Four will air live on truTV. If you prefer to watch the game via live stream, the NCAA offers March Madness Live. That page will live stream every game of the tournament from now until the National Championship game on April 5th. If you have a cable login, you can also watch the games online through the truTV website.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the First Four in the 2022 March Madness Tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Four schedule: Tuesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch truTV, truTV App

Odds: Texas Southern -3.5, O/U 134.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Kansas

9:10 p.m. — No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch truTV, truTV App

Odds: Indiana -4, O/U 132

First-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s

First Four schedule: Wednesday, March 16

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State

Channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch truTV, truTV App

Odds: Wright State -3.5, O/U 154.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Arizona

9:10 p.m. — No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

Channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch truTV, truTV App

Odds: Notre Dame -1, O/U 132

First-round matchup: vs. No. 6 Alabama