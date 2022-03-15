March Madness First Four: How to watch, what to watch for No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to face off in an NCAA Tournament play-in game on Tuesday, March 16th. The game will tip-off at 9:10 p.m. ET from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio and will be broadcast on TruTV. The winner of this First Four matchup will face No. 5 St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Tip-off time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: truTV Watch, truTV App

Indiana got knockout out of the Big Ten Tournament in the semifinals by Iowa who eventually went on to win the automatic bid. At 20-13 this season, the Hoosiers were led in scoring by sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who averaged 18.1 points per game. He added an additional 8.2 rebounds 2.4 blocks per game to show his versatility. Indiana’s defense is really their strong point as they are holding opponents to 43.4% shooting from the field which is the seventh-best in the NCAA.

Wyoming went 25-8 in the regular season, but lost in the semifinals of the Mountain West conference tournament to Boise State. The Cowboys were led in scoring by the duo of sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado, who combined for 38 points per game in the regular season. The average team in the NCAA attempts 30.3% as many free throws as field goals, but Wyoming attempts 37.0% as many free throws as field goals which shows that they know how to get to the line.

March Madness Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Indiana -4

Point total: 132

Moneyline: Indiana -180, Wyoming +155

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.