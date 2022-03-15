How to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament via free live online stream

The NCAA Tournament kicks off this week and millions of people will see their productivity drop aggressively during the first rounds of March Madness, with multiple screens going in the middle of the workday and tons of options for which game to watch. That includes the First Four games, which start on Tuesday, that essentially work as play-in games to cut the field down to 64 teams. All of the games in the tournament can be found on television on either TBS, TNT, truTV or CBS.

There will also be a host of options for watching the tournament via live stream. The most basic way to live stream the tournament is through the NCAA’s March Madness Live page. It will stream every game on all four channels. You can also download the March Madness app, available for iOS and Google Play if you prefer to watch on your mobile device.

There will also be streaming options for each of the four television channels. They require cable log-ins, but if you have those, you can live stream through Paramount+, TBS, TNT, and truTV. You’ll notice the websites for TBS, TNT, and truTV are similarly formatted. All three are owned by Turner.

If you don’t have a cable login to access those stations for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.