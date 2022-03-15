NCAA Tournament South region preview: One favorite, one sleeper, one dark horse

The South region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is defined by one clear cut favorite sitting at the top and a series of teams chomping at the bit to knock them off their perch.

Let’s break down the favorite, a sleeper and a dark horse to come out of the South region.

Favorite: Arizona (+150)

The No. 1 Wildcats are the overarching favorite in South and have the second-highest odds of the entire 68-team field to reach the Final Four. Arizona had an extremely dominant season where it only lost in Pac-12 play twice.

With the likes of Benndict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis in tow, it’ll be extremely difficult to take them out.

No. 7 Ohio State got hamstrung by injuries towards the end of the season but still posted a solid regular season campaign, The Buckeyes were battle tested in an extremely difficult Big Ten and held its own with 12 conference wins.

The Buckeyes start off in the non-Arizona side of the bracket and if guys like Zed Key can get healthy at the right time, they have the potential to do major damage.

Dark Horse: Chattanooga (+15000)

This is strong in the middle and there’s not too many long shot candidates but maybe keep an eye out for No. 13 Chattanooga. The Mocs emerged as champions of the SoCon Tournament and are decently ranked in KenPom at 72.

They have Illinois to start things off with potentially Houston right after and if they can pull off those two upsets, they’d get a direct shot at Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen and who knows what they’d be able to accomplish with the momentum they’d have by then.

