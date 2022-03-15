Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 15

We have a small four-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Wendell Carter Jr. over 10.5 rebounds (+110)

The Orlando Magic will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Sixers on Sunday night when they play the Brooklyn Nets tonight. If the Magic want to keep the game close, they’ll need Carter, Cole Anthony, and Franz Wagner to lead the charge. The 22-year-old Carter has played well in March, averaging 17.8 points and 12 rebounds per game (five games).

The young big man has done a good job of cleaning the glass, going over 10.5 rebounds in nine out of his last 10 games. Carter put up 23 points and 12 rebounds in 39 minutes against Joel Embiid on Sunday night. The Magic big will be going up against Andre Drummond, who will give him a battle down low in the post.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers made (-105)

Booker has a favorable matchup tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have struggled to defend the three this season. The Pels are allowing opponents to shoot 35.9% from three-point range this season and 41.7% in their last three games. Booker has shot the ball well from beyond the arc since returning on the league’s health and safety protocol on March 9 (45.8%).

However, Booker has struggled against the Pelicans this season, only shooting 31.8% from distance in three games. But the 25-year-old has made more than 2.5 threes in six out of his last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 18.5 points (-110)

With uncertainty surrounding the status of Ja Morant for tonight’s game, the Grizzlies will need multiple players to carry the offense. One candidate to help lead the charge is Jaren Jackson Jr., who is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

In 13 games without Morant this season, Jackson has stepped up on offense, averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 22-year-old power forward should put up some points against the Pacers, who allowed the third-most points to the position. He has scored more than 18.5 points in only four out of his last 10 games, but Jackson should get the shot attempts to get into double figures.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.