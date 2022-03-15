NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 15

We only have four games on the schedule in the NBA Tuesday night, with only one game on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will go on the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Markelle Fultz, Magic, $4,200

Fultz has been coming off the bench for the Orlando Magic since making his regular season debut on Feb. 28. The young point guard is averaging 10 points, 5.5 assists, and 23.1 fantasy points per game this season.

The former No. 1 overall pick had a solid outing Sunday night against the Sixers, where he had eight points, 11 assists, and four rebounds in 19 minutes (32.5 fantasy points). It was his second-straight game where he scored 30 or more fantasy points. Now Fultz will be going up against the Brooklyn Nets, who are ranked 22nd against PGs (OPRK) this season. Outside of Kyrie Irving, Fultz shouldn't have issues with Goran Dragic, Patty Mills or Seth Curry.

Duane Washington Jr., Pacers, $3,200

Washington is another guy off the bench, who is providing a spark for his team recently. The former Ohio State standout scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3pt) against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

It was the fifth-straight contest that Washington scored 10 or more points for Indiana. He is also averaging 22.4 fantasy points per game over that time, which is higher than his season average of 15.6 FPPG. The Pacers will be taking on the Grizzlies tonight, who are ranked 14th against SGs (OPRK) this season.

Ziaire Williams, Grizzlies, $3,200

Williams went back to the bench with Dillon Brooks returning to the starting lineup Sunday night. However, the move back to the bench did not hinder the rookie production as he still recorded 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists (24.3 fantasy points per game). He has scored 10 or more points in the last three games and averaging 23 fantasy points per game.