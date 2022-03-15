Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Pacers on Tuesday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will continue their four-game road trip tonight against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies (47-22) are in a tight race with the Warriors for the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Memphis has played excellent basketball this season and them getting a top-three seed in the playoffs is a step up from last season. However, the same thing can’t be said for the Pacers (23-46), who are in the process of rebuilding and looking at how they can build around Haliburton for the future. The Grizzlies are eight-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -8

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-118. During their win streak, Memphis is defeating teams by an average of 10.6 points per game. The Grizz will hope to have Morant in the starting lineup, who is listed as doubtful with back soreness. Even if the first-time All-Star does not play, Memphis should still be able to defeat a young Pacers’ squad.

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread in the last six games and 1-4 ATS in the last five road games. However, the Grizzlies are 10-5 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season. As for the Pacers, they’ve lost four out of their last five games heading into tonight. Their lone win came on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, where they won 119-108 last Saturday. Indiana is 4-13 in the last 17 games and 7-8 ATS as home underdogs this season. The Pacers are also 16-17-1 ATS at home this season.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The Grizzlies are scoring 122.2 points per game in their last five games and the total has gone over in 12 of their last 17 games. As for the Pacers, they are averaging 120 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone over in nine out of their last 10 home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.