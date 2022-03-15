Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is taking place this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway as QuikTrip enters its eighth and final year as the race’s title sponsor. The event aims to honor and pay tribute to military service members and their families through a series of patriotic events throughout the weekend. The race gets underway on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.

As the fifth race in the Cup Series, the event has been through a plethora of title sponsors and names throughout the years, dating all the way back to 1960 when it was the Dixie 300. QuikTrip has been the title sponsor since 2015. Ryan Blaney with Team Penske is the defending winner, finishing with a total race time of 3:27:41 in the 2021 edition. He averaged a speed of 144.595 mph throughout all 325 laps in Atlanta last year.

Without much surprise, Blaney is one of the top drivers favored to win this year, with odds at +1000 to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s not alone in that spot, though, as Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports also comes in at +1000.

They’re both followed closely by a handful of drivers, including Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at +1200, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch at +1300, with Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kevin Harvick all opening at +1500 to win. Blaney and Larson are also favored at +250 to finish in the top three, with +120 odds to finish in the top five.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this weekend’s race, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +120 Kyle Larson +1000 +250 +120 Joey Logano +1200 +260 +130 Denny Hamlin +1200 +280 +150 Kyle Busch +1300 +280 +150 Chase Elliott +1300 +280 +150 William Byron +1500 +400 +175 Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +175 Alex Bowman +1500 +400 +175 Tyler Reddick +1600 +500 +225 Martin Truex Jr. +1600 +450 +200 Chase Briscoe +1800 +500 +225 Kurt Busch +2000 +550 +250 Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +250 Brad Keselowski +2000 +550 +250 Austin Cindric +2000 +550 +250 Ross Chastain +2500 +700 +300 Aric Almirola +2500 +700 +300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 +850 +350 Austin Dillon +3000 +850 +350 Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +450 Christopher Bell +4000 +1100 +450 Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600 Daniel Suarez +5000 +1400 +600 Chris Buescher +7000 +1600 +800 Justin Haley +8000 +1800 +1000 Harrison Burton +8000 +2200 +1000 Cole Custer +8000 +2200 +1000 Ty Dillon +9000 +2500 +1100 Noah Gragson +9000 +2500 +1100 Todd Gilliland +10000 +2800 +1200 Corey Lajoie +10000 +2800 +1200 David Ragan +25000 +4000 +2000 Josh Bilicki +50000 +5000 +3000 Greg Biffle +50000 +5000 +3000 Cody Ware +50000 +5000 +3000 B.J. McLeod +50000 +5000 +3000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.