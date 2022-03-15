Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is taking place this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway as QuikTrip enters its eighth and final year as the race’s title sponsor. The event aims to honor and pay tribute to military service members and their families through a series of patriotic events throughout the weekend. The race gets underway on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.
As the fifth race in the Cup Series, the event has been through a plethora of title sponsors and names throughout the years, dating all the way back to 1960 when it was the Dixie 300. QuikTrip has been the title sponsor since 2015. Ryan Blaney with Team Penske is the defending winner, finishing with a total race time of 3:27:41 in the 2021 edition. He averaged a speed of 144.595 mph throughout all 325 laps in Atlanta last year.
Without much surprise, Blaney is one of the top drivers favored to win this year, with odds at +1000 to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s not alone in that spot, though, as Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports also comes in at +1000.
They’re both followed closely by a handful of drivers, including Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at +1200, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch at +1300, with Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kevin Harvick all opening at +1500 to win. Blaney and Larson are also favored at +250 to finish in the top three, with +120 odds to finish in the top five.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this weekend’s race, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Kyle Larson
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+260
|+130
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+280
|+150
|Kyle Busch
|+1300
|+280
|+150
|Chase Elliott
|+1300
|+280
|+150
|William Byron
|+1500
|+400
|+175
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|+400
|+175
|Alex Bowman
|+1500
|+400
|+175
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|+500
|+225
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Chase Briscoe
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Kurt Busch
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Brad Keselowski
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Austin Cindric
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Ross Chastain
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Aric Almirola
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3000
|+850
|+350
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+850
|+350
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|+1100
|+450
|Christopher Bell
|+4000
|+1100
|+450
|Michael McDowell
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Daniel Suarez
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Chris Buescher
|+7000
|+1600
|+800
|Justin Haley
|+8000
|+1800
|+1000
|Harrison Burton
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Cole Custer
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ty Dillon
|+9000
|+2500
|+1100
|Noah Gragson
|+9000
|+2500
|+1100
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|David Ragan
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Josh Bilicki
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
|Greg Biffle
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
|Cody Ware
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
|B.J. McLeod
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
