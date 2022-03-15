 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Ryan Sanders
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is taking place this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway as QuikTrip enters its eighth and final year as the race’s title sponsor. The event aims to honor and pay tribute to military service members and their families through a series of patriotic events throughout the weekend. The race gets underway on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.

As the fifth race in the Cup Series, the event has been through a plethora of title sponsors and names throughout the years, dating all the way back to 1960 when it was the Dixie 300. QuikTrip has been the title sponsor since 2015. Ryan Blaney with Team Penske is the defending winner, finishing with a total race time of 3:27:41 in the 2021 edition. He averaged a speed of 144.595 mph throughout all 325 laps in Atlanta last year.

Without much surprise, Blaney is one of the top drivers favored to win this year, with odds at +1000 to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s not alone in that spot, though, as Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports also comes in at +1000.

They’re both followed closely by a handful of drivers, including Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at +1200, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch at +1300, with Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kevin Harvick all opening at +1500 to win. Blaney and Larson are also favored at +250 to finish in the top three, with +120 odds to finish in the top five.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this weekend’s race, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +120
Kyle Larson +1000 +250 +120
Joey Logano +1200 +260 +130
Denny Hamlin +1200 +280 +150
Kyle Busch +1300 +280 +150
Chase Elliott +1300 +280 +150
William Byron +1500 +400 +175
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +175
Alex Bowman +1500 +400 +175
Tyler Reddick +1600 +500 +225
Martin Truex Jr. +1600 +450 +200
Chase Briscoe +1800 +500 +225
Kurt Busch +2000 +550 +250
Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +250
Brad Keselowski +2000 +550 +250
Austin Cindric +2000 +550 +250
Ross Chastain +2500 +700 +300
Aric Almirola +2500 +700 +300
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 +850 +350
Austin Dillon +3000 +850 +350
Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +450
Christopher Bell +4000 +1100 +450
Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600
Daniel Suarez +5000 +1400 +600
Chris Buescher +7000 +1600 +800
Justin Haley +8000 +1800 +1000
Harrison Burton +8000 +2200 +1000
Cole Custer +8000 +2200 +1000
Ty Dillon +9000 +2500 +1100
Noah Gragson +9000 +2500 +1100
Todd Gilliland +10000 +2800 +1200
Corey Lajoie +10000 +2800 +1200
David Ragan +25000 +4000 +2000
Josh Bilicki +50000 +5000 +3000
Greg Biffle +50000 +5000 +3000
Cody Ware +50000 +5000 +3000
B.J. McLeod +50000 +5000 +3000

