How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the March 15th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re barreling towards the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view during Wrestlemania weekend and the developmental brand threw us a curveball last week with a major title change. We’ll see what’s in store for tonight as we continue the march towards Dallas.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, March 15th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Dolph Ziggler is the new NXT Champion - you read that right. With the help of Robert Roode, the “Showoff” was able to triumph over Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in the the triple-threat main event of last week’s special ‘Roadblock’ episode. Notably, Breakker lost his belt by not even factoring into the final pinfall, so he’ll probably go one-on-one with Ziggler at the ppv. That match will probably get set up tonight.

The finals for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been set as the team of Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo will face Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray at some point in the coming weeks. Kai/Choo capitalized on interference from Toxic Attraction to defeat Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in the first semifinal match last week. In the second match, Shirai/KLR triumphed over Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in a competitive match.

We got more details about the North American Championship ladder match at Stand and Deliver as Carmelo Hayes will defend his belt against four other competitors. Tonight, we’ll get the first qualifying match as Cameron Grimes will battle Santos Escobar.

Also on the show, Indi Hartwell will battle tag team partner Persia Pirotta and NXT UK’s A-Kid will make his 2.0 debut when facing Kushida.