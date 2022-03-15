Which college basketball head coaching jobs are open in 2022?

We’ve entered March Madness 2022 with the bracket officially set but many programs are already heading into the offseason with coaching changes. Here’s a look at the openings in college basketball this offseason, with more expected as the NCAA Tournament moves along.

Louisville

Previous Coach: Chris Mack

Mack and Louisville parted ways after it became clear he had lost the locker room. This is likely the best job on the board, with the resources and pedigree of a top program. The Cardinals should be able to get anyone they want.

Maryland

Previous Coach: Mark Turgeon

This is an interesting opening due to the expectations and Big Ten landscape. Turgeon ultimately didn’t reach the heights Maryland expected him to, but this is a school willing to put resources towards the basketball program.

Florida

Previous Coach: Mike White

White left Florida for Georgia, which leaves the Gators in a tough spot. This is a historically strong program in the SEC, but recent down seasons might have made the gig less appealing.

Previous Coach: Will Wade

Wade was fired as LSU prepares for NCAA penalties stemming from an investigation into the entire athletics department. It’ll be interesting to see which coach is willing to take this gig.

Missouri

Previous Coach: Cuonzo Martin

Martin had a down season in Year 5, which is unacceptable given what he promised to build at Missouri. This isn’t a great cycle for hiring, but the Tigers should be able to land a decent replacement here if they’re willing to spend some money.

South Carolina

Previous Coach: Frank Martin

Martin is out at South Carolina, where he had tremendous success relative to the expectations of the program. This is one of the tougher gigs in the SEC, especially with several other teams in the conference looking to make changes.

Previous Coach: Bruce Weber

Weber resigned before an official decision was made on his future. This is one of the toughest jobs in the Big 12, especially with Kansas dominating within the state.

Rhode Island

Previous Coach: David Cox

Cox is out after taking over for Dan Hurley, who led Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons before going to UConn. We’ll see who the Rams get to replace Cox, who struggled in four seasons.

Ball State

Previous Coach: James Whitford

Whitford is out at Ball State after back-to-back down seasons. We’ll see which up-and-coming coach the Cardinals are able to land to replace him.

Previous Coach: Ben Howland

Howland is expected to coach the team through the NIT, but it’ll be a wrap after that. The Bulldogs have access to talented players but this is another tough gig given some of the other openings in the SEC.

Tulsa

Previous Coach: Frank Haith

Haith officially resigned from this gig after a pair of 11-win seasons. After recruiting violations at Miami and Missouri, we’ll see if Tulsa has some issues in the near future on that front.

UMass

Previous Coach: Matt McCall

McCall leaves UMass with four losing seasons, and only went 8-7 in his lone winning campaign. This was a strong mid-major program a few decades ago, but has lost a lot of ground since then.

Milwaukee

Previous Coach: Pat Baldwin

Baldwin couldn’t have a big season despite having his son, Patrick Baldwin Jr., in the mix. Baldwin Jr. is likely to head to the NBA, so that means his father is out at Milwaukee.

George Washington

Previous Coach: Jamion Christian

After three poor seasons, Christian is out at George Washington. We’ll see where the Colonials go for their next head coach.

East Carolina

Previous Coach: Joe Dooley

After four seasons, Dooley is done at East Carolina. He managed to reach .500 this year, but failed to register a winning campaign. We’ll see where the Pirates go next.

Florida Gulf Coast

Previous Coach: Michael Fly

Everyone remembers “Dunk City” busting brackets. This is no longer that program, and it’s hard to see it becoming anything like that any time soon.

South Dakota

Previous Coach: Todd Lee

Lee was well above .500 in his four seasons with South Dakota, but no NCAA Tournament appearances is usually a formula for being shown the door regardless of the job.

Western Michigan

Previous Coach: Clayton Bates

Bates resigned after taking this job in 2020, so this is a quick turnaround for the Broncos. We’ll see who they tab next for the position.

Alabama State

Previous Coach: Mo Williams

Williams leaves for the gig at Jackson State, similar to how Georgia took Mike White from Florida. Alabama State missed out on the SWAC conference tournament, which tells you where this program is.

The Citadel

Previous Coach: Duggar Baucom

Baucom is out after seven seasons. This program has never made the NCAA Tournament and is considered one of the most difficult jobs in the sport. We’ll see who takes on this challenge.

Lafayette

Previous Coach: Fran O’Hanlon

O’Hanlon is retiring after nearly 800 games, so this is going to be a tough act to follow for whoever takes over next.

Maine

Previous Coach: Richard Barron

Barron finished with 22 wins in four seasons and despite having one of the worst jobs in the country, that wasn’t good enough to retain his position.

Mississippi Valley State

Previous Coach: Lindsey Hunter

Hunter resigned after another poor season at Mississippi Valley State. The program will look for its fifth coach in the last 12 seasons.

Nebraska-Omaha

Previous Coach: Derrin Hansen

Hansen was fired after 17 seasons with the program. He did have back-to-back 10-win campaigns, so there’s a reason he’s out now but this is still an odd move given the length of tenure.

CSNorthridge

Previous Coach: Mark Gottfried

Gottfried couldn’t resurrect his career at CSNorthridge and is out.

Sacramento State

Previous Coach: Brian Katz

Katz is retiring after 12 seasons, so this is another gig that is going to be interesting for the successor.

San Diego

Previous Coach: Sam Scholl

Scholl was always facing an uphill climb in the WCC and had some initial success but eventually wasn’t able to build on that.