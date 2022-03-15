Which college basketball head coaching jobs are open in 2022?

We’ve entered March Madness 2022 with the bracket officially set but many programs are already heading into the offseason with coaching changes. Here’s a look at the openings in college basketball this offseason, with more expected as the NCAA Tournament moves along.
Louisville
Previous Coach: Chris Mack
Mack and Louisville parted ways after it became clear he had lost the locker room. This is likely the best job on the board, with the resources and pedigree of a top program. The Cardinals should be able to get anyone they want.
Maryland
Previous Coach: Mark Turgeon
This is an interesting opening due to the expectations and Big Ten landscape. Turgeon ultimately didn’t reach the heights Maryland expected him to, but this is a school willing to put resources towards the basketball program.
Florida
Previous Coach: Mike White
White left Florida for Georgia, which leaves the Gators in a tough spot. This is a historically strong program in the SEC, but recent down seasons might have made the gig less appealing.
LSU
Previous Coach: Will Wade
Wade was fired as LSU prepares for NCAA penalties stemming from an investigation into the entire athletics department. It’ll be interesting to see which coach is willing to take this gig.
Missouri
Previous Coach: Cuonzo Martin
Martin had a down season in Year 5, which is unacceptable given what he promised to build at Missouri. This isn’t a great cycle for hiring, but the Tigers should be able to land a decent replacement here if they’re willing to spend some money.
South Carolina
Previous Coach: Frank Martin
Martin is out at South Carolina, where he had tremendous success relative to the expectations of the program. This is one of the tougher gigs in the SEC, especially with several other teams in the conference looking to make changes.
Kansas State
Previous Coach: Bruce Weber
Weber resigned before an official decision was made on his future. This is one of the toughest jobs in the Big 12, especially with Kansas dominating within the state.
Rhode Island
Previous Coach: David Cox
Cox is out after taking over for Dan Hurley, who led Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons before going to UConn. We’ll see who the Rams get to replace Cox, who struggled in four seasons.
Ball State
Previous Coach: James Whitford
Whitford is out at Ball State after back-to-back down seasons. We’ll see which up-and-coming coach the Cardinals are able to land to replace him.
Mississippi State
Previous Coach: Ben Howland
Howland is expected to coach the team through the NIT, but it’ll be a wrap after that. The Bulldogs have access to talented players but this is another tough gig given some of the other openings in the SEC.
Tulsa
Previous Coach: Frank Haith
Haith officially resigned from this gig after a pair of 11-win seasons. After recruiting violations at Miami and Missouri, we’ll see if Tulsa has some issues in the near future on that front.
UMass
Previous Coach: Matt McCall
McCall leaves UMass with four losing seasons, and only went 8-7 in his lone winning campaign. This was a strong mid-major program a few decades ago, but has lost a lot of ground since then.
Milwaukee
Previous Coach: Pat Baldwin
Baldwin couldn’t have a big season despite having his son, Patrick Baldwin Jr., in the mix. Baldwin Jr. is likely to head to the NBA, so that means his father is out at Milwaukee.
George Washington
Previous Coach: Jamion Christian
After three poor seasons, Christian is out at George Washington. We’ll see where the Colonials go for their next head coach.
East Carolina
Previous Coach: Joe Dooley
After four seasons, Dooley is done at East Carolina. He managed to reach .500 this year, but failed to register a winning campaign. We’ll see where the Pirates go next.
Florida Gulf Coast
Previous Coach: Michael Fly
Everyone remembers “Dunk City” busting brackets. This is no longer that program, and it’s hard to see it becoming anything like that any time soon.
South Dakota
Previous Coach: Todd Lee
Lee was well above .500 in his four seasons with South Dakota, but no NCAA Tournament appearances is usually a formula for being shown the door regardless of the job.
Western Michigan
Previous Coach: Clayton Bates
Bates resigned after taking this job in 2020, so this is a quick turnaround for the Broncos. We’ll see who they tab next for the position.
Alabama State
Previous Coach: Mo Williams
Williams leaves for the gig at Jackson State, similar to how Georgia took Mike White from Florida. Alabama State missed out on the SWAC conference tournament, which tells you where this program is.
The Citadel
Previous Coach: Duggar Baucom
Baucom is out after seven seasons. This program has never made the NCAA Tournament and is considered one of the most difficult jobs in the sport. We’ll see who takes on this challenge.
Lafayette
Previous Coach: Fran O’Hanlon
O’Hanlon is retiring after nearly 800 games, so this is going to be a tough act to follow for whoever takes over next.
Maine
Previous Coach: Richard Barron
Barron finished with 22 wins in four seasons and despite having one of the worst jobs in the country, that wasn’t good enough to retain his position.
Mississippi Valley State
Previous Coach: Lindsey Hunter
Hunter resigned after another poor season at Mississippi Valley State. The program will look for its fifth coach in the last 12 seasons.
Nebraska-Omaha
Previous Coach: Derrin Hansen
Hansen was fired after 17 seasons with the program. He did have back-to-back 10-win campaigns, so there’s a reason he’s out now but this is still an odd move given the length of tenure.
CSNorthridge
Previous Coach: Mark Gottfried
Gottfried couldn’t resurrect his career at CSNorthridge and is out.
Sacramento State
Previous Coach: Brian Katz
Katz is retiring after 12 seasons, so this is another gig that is going to be interesting for the successor.
San Diego
Previous Coach: Sam Scholl
Scholl was always facing an uphill climb in the WCC and had some initial success but eventually wasn’t able to build on that.