NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Tuesday, March 15

Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the bracket is set for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament. The field of 68 is ready to get started, but there are some play-in games to take care of before the formal tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 17th.

On Tuesday, March 15th there will be two play-in games. First off, Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will play for a No. 16 seed and they are followed by Wyoming and Indiana matching up for a No. 12 seed.

In that first matchup, Texas Southern is the 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner will get rewarded with a matchup with No. 1 seeded Kansas. For the second, Indiana is the 4-point favorite to come away with a win. The winner will take on Saint Mary’s in the first round.

March Madness TV schedule: Tuesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. ET — No. 16 Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — truTV

9:10 p.m. ET— No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana— truTV