Which double-digit seed will bust brackets, has best chance of getting to the Final Four

A double-digit seed making the Final Four is super rare. In fact, just six teams have pulled off the accomplishment since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 in 1985.

But it’s always fun to dream and imagine a program coming from out of nowhere to make it to the biggest stage in the sport.

For those people who want to get real whacky with your brackets, or throw a couple of bucks down on a massive underdog, here are some double-digit seeds to consider picking to be one of the last teams standing. Odds provided by DrafKings Sportsbook

No. 10 Davidson Wildcats (+5000)

The No. 10 Davidson Wildcats probably would’ve secured an eight or nine seed if they didn’t fall to Richmond in the A-10 Tournament title game. Sitting in the West region, the team will face Michigan State before having the potential opportunity to spoil the Coach K farewell tour in a matchup with No. 2 Duke. If it passes that test, who knows how far it could go.

No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (+2500)

The No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies weren’t even in line for an NCAA Tournament bid this time a week ago before it ripped off four victories in four nights to take the ACC Tournament crown and earn an auto-bid. The Hokies will try to carry that momentum in the East region, where they will open against Texas and would have to potentially go through the likes of Baylor and Kentucky.

No. 12 UAB Blazers (+10000)

The No. 12 UAB Blazers enters the field ranked 46th in KenPom and are fresh off a victory over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament championship game. The team is in the South region and the path to the Sweet Sixteen at least looks manageable. They’d have to potentially topple top-seeded Arizona but if can pull that off, look out.

No. 13 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (+15000)

The No. 13 South Dakota State walks into the Midwest region riding a 21-game win-streak, leading the nation in both effective field goal percentage and three-point shooting. The Jackrabbits have a challenge right out the gate by facing Big East regular season champion Providence in round one. If they pull that off, the momentum could carry them on a huge run through the field.