2022 NCAA Tournament: How betting lines have moved since bracket announcement

The 2022 NCAA Tournament field is set, with First Four games beginning Tuesday prior to the round of 64 taking place Thursday. Here’s a look at how the lines have moved since the field was initially announced, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Four games

Indiana vs. Wyoming

Opened: Indiana -3.5, Total 133

Current: Indiana -4, Total 132

The money is coming in on the Big Ten school against a Wyoming team that had a terrific season in the Mountain West, but sometimes struggled away from Laramie. The Pokes have lost their last three true road contests.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Texas Southern

Opened: Texas Southern -3, Total 135.5

Current: Texas Southern -3.5, Total 136

There’s only been a half-point addition against the spread and total in this matchup of No. 16 seeds and conference tournament champions.

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame

Opened: Rutgers -1, Total 131

Current: Notre Dame -1, Total 132

Rutgers opened as the favorite, but that designation has now swung to Notre Dame. That’s an interesting shift considering this is a First Four game between two seemingly even teams. The total has also moved up slightly.

Bryant vs. Wright State

Opened: Wright State -1.5, Total 153

Current: Wright State -3.5, Total 154.5

The Raiders opened as slight favorites in this matchup of No. 16 seeds but have lost a few points against the number. The high total has moved up a bit as well, which is a bit surprising.

Round of 64 games

New Mexico State vs. UConn

Opened: UConn -7, Total 131.5

Current: UConn -7, Total 131.5

The Huskies are a decent favorite against the number given their late-season struggles and the Aggies being a trendy upset pick. That line moved to UConn -6.5 but went back to -7.

Vermont vs. Arkansas

Opened: Arkansas -5.5, Total 139.5

Current: Arkansas -5, Total 139

The Razorbacks have lost a point against the spread due to most of the bets coming in on Vermont. Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament might have hurt public confidence in the group.

Iowa vs. Richmond

Opened: Iowa -10, Total 151.5

Current: Iowa -10.5, Total 150

The Hawkeyes were double-digit favorites against the spread and that hasn’t changed since the matchup was set. Look for Richmond bettors to potentially move this line more as the game nears.

South Dakota State vs. Providence

Opened: Providence -2.5, Total 149.5

Current: Providence -3, Total 148.5

The Friars have stumbled to close out the season, which is why they’re listed as slight favorites despite the seed difference. This line has changed a lot since the matchup was set, so expect more movement prior to opening tip.

Norfolk State vs. Baylor

Opened: Baylor -20.5, Total 136.5

Current: Baylor -20.5, Total 137.5

The defending national champions are massive favorites in this 1-16 matchup, and that spread is likely to stay put. The total has moved up slightly but should hold at just under 140 given the potential blowout.

Marquette vs. North Carolina

Opened: UNC -4, Total 150

Current: UNC -3, Total 151.5

North Carolina opened as the favorite and remains the favorite, but this line could close quick. The 8-9 game typically is a close one, and Marquette is enough of a known commodity for this spread to drop even further by game time.

Creighton vs. San Diego State

Opened: SDSU -2.5, Total 118.5

Current: SDSU -2.5, Total 120

The Aztecs remain 2.5-point favorites since the matchup opened, and the point total has actually moved up despite both teams being strong defensively.

Colorado State vs. Michigan

Opened: pick ‘em, Total 138

Current: Michigan -2.5, Total 139

The No. 11 seed Wolverines are the favorite after this game opened as a pick ‘em. The total has moved up and might continue to go up with these two offensive powers.

Tennessee vs. Longwood

Opened: Tennessee -17, Total 131.5

Current: Tennessee -17.5, Total 132

The Vols remain heavy favorites against the Lancers, but a No. 14 seed has beat a No. 3 seed in each of the last four tournaments. Is this the upset matchup in 2022?

Murray State vs. San Francisco

Opened: pick ‘em, Total 138

Current: Murray State -1, Total 136.5

The line has moved to the Racers, although the total has come down a bit with these two defensive stalwarts.

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s

Opened: Kentucky -17, Total 133.5

Current: Kentucky -18, Total 131.5

As expected, the Wildcats are the heavy favorite here. Expect this line to shift further away from Saint Peter’s as Kentucky gets more national title buzz in the coming days.

Gonzaga vs. Georgia State

Opened: Gonzaga -26.5, Total 147.5

Current: Gonzaga -23.5, Total 148

The overall No. 1 seed is a huge favorite and that’s expected. Gonzaga has always been doubted in the public and this is the game for the Bulldogs to make a statement as they hope to win the program’s first national title.

Memphis vs. Boise State

Opened: Memphis -1.5, Total 132

Current: Memphis -2.5, Total 133.5

It’s a bit surprising to see the line shift away from Boise State given Memphis’ inconsistencies. There’s been a lot of movement here and that should be the case all the way up to game time.

UCLA vs. Akron

Opened: UCLA -15.5, Total 129.5

Current: UCLA -13.5, Total 128.5

Last year’s surprise Final Four team is inspiring a lot of confidence from oddsmakers. The Bruins lost a few points on the line since the matchup opened but are still big favorites here.

Michigan State vs. Davidson

Opened: Michigan State -1, Total 141.5

Current: Michigan State -1.5, Total 140

The Spartans are getting the slight edge against the A-10 powerhouse. The total is a bit higher than expected but might continue to come down since it opened at 141.5.

CSU Fullerton vs. Duke

Opened: Duke -18, Total 143.5

Current: Duke -18.5, Total 145.5

The Blue Devils are huge favorites in the first game of Coach K’s last NCAA Tournament. The total has actually moved up, which is surprising given the spread.

Miami vs. USC

Opened: USC -1.5, Total 142.5

Current: USC -1, Total 139.5

The total has come down and the line is moving towards Miami slightly, but expect USC to remain the favorite coming into the game.

Auburn vs. Jacksonville State

Opened: Auburn -17, Total 137

Current: Auburn -15.5, Total 138.5

The Tigers ended the season on a disappointing note but are heavily favored in this 2-15 matchup to open the tournament. This line could move further towards Jacksonville State in the coming days, so bettors might want to wait before putting anything on this game.

Iowa State vs. LSU

Opened: LSU -5, Total 123.5

Current: LSU -4, Total 127.5

The Tigers are favorites despite coaching turmoil. What’s surprising is the total has moved up somewhat significantly in just a day. That number could keep going up as the game approaches.

Wisconsin vs. Colgate

Opened: Wisconsin -9, Total 139

Current: Wisconsin -7.5, Total 139

The total hasn’t moved yet, but the Badgers have lost some points on the spread. Wisconsin is a trendy Final Four pick at the moment, so we’ll see if that narrative impacts the line over the coming days.

Virginia Tech vs. Texas

Opened: Texas -1, Total 124.5

Current: Texas -1, Total 124.5

The Longhorns have remained favorites despite their tournament struggles, and the total has also seemed to settle. There could be some action on Virginia Tech over the coming days, which might shift this line.

Yale vs. Purdue

Opened: Purdue -17, Total 144

Current: Purdue -16, Total 143

The Boilermakers remain big favorites despite a lot of action coming in on Yale. Expect this spread to stay relatively stable.

UAB vs. Houston

Opened: Houston -8, Total 136.5

Current: Houston -8.5, Total 136

The Cougars are getting plenty of love from the oddsmakers despite the dreaded 5-12 slot. This total has fluctuated a lot since the matchup was set but should ultimately hold around this mark.

Chattanooga vs. Illinois

Opened: Illinois -7.5, Total 135

Current: Illinois -7.5, Total 135.5

Despite the Mocs being a trendy upset pick, this line has held steady for Illinois since the matchup was set. The Illini will be looking to rebound after a disastrous round of 32 exit last year as a No. 1 seed.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State

Opened: Loyola-Chicago -1.5, Total 132.5

Current: Loyola-Chicago -1, Total 132.5

The Ramblers are the favorites despite being the lower seed, although the early movement suggests this game might ultimately end up as a pick ‘em. The total has held steady.

Villanova vs. Delaware

Opened: Villanova -17, Total 129.5

Current: Villanova -15.5, Total 133.5

The Big East tournament champions are huge favorites here, and their offensive firepower has pushed the total up a bit since the bracket was released.

Texas Tech vs. Montana State

Opened: Texas Tech -16.5, Total 128.5

Current: Texas Tech -15, Total 131.5

It’s a bit surprising to see an offensively challenged team get a double-digit advantage ATS, but that’s how good the Red Raiders are defensively. The total moving up is interesting as well, although it makes sense if the spread remains at double digits.

Seton Hall vs. TCU

Opened: Seton Hall -1, Total 131

Current: pick ‘em, Total 130.5

As is the case with the 8-9 line, there’s going to be some movement. This is now a pick ‘em game after the Pirates opened as favorites. The total could drop more as well, with two strong defensive teams in this game.