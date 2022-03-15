Best NCAA Tournament futures bets after 2022 March Madness bracket is released

The field has been set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and 68 teams will try their hand at cementing themselves in the history books with a national title. The First Four games will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Madness begins on Thursday.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the entire tournament and enters as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship in New Orleans at +300. While the Bulldogs would be a smart bet, we’ll go over some potential Final Four-bound teams that you could get some value.

Best values to win 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

UCLA is the No. 4 seed in the East region and could very much go on a Final Four run like it did last year. The Bruins had a solid 25-7 campaign, ranking Top 10 in KenPom and making an appears in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

They’d have to get through the likes of Baylor and Kentucky to even make it out of the region, but testing itself against fellow top teams wouldn’t be anything new for this squad.

Iowa (+2200)

Iowa is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest region and is fresh off an impressive victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament title game. The high-ocatane Hawkeyes have boasted the second-best offense in adjusted efficiency and have been led by the scoring of potential NBA Draft lottery pick Keegan Murray.

Iowa is staring down a potential Sweet Sixteen matchup against No. 1 Kansas but if it can prove to be the superior hawk in that matchup, there’s no telling how far it could go.

Houston (+2800)

Like UCLA, Houston is also seeking to return to the Final Four and enters as the No. 5 seed in the South region. The Cougars won its second straight AAC Tournament title this season and has been a Top 5 team in both KenPom and Net all rankings all season.

The Cougars would potentially have to go through No. 1 Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen but after that, the path is clear for them to make it to New Orleans.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.