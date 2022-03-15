NIT basketball 2022: Full TV schedule for Tuesday, March 15

Selection Sunday is behind us and the 32 teams that made the field for the NIT are itching to get onto the court. The action begins on Tuesday, March 15th.

Unlike the NCAA Tournament there are no play-in contests, so these games in the first round are the real deal. This season the games of the first three rounds of the tournament will be held at the higher seed’s home arena, except for Mississippi State and Dayton who have to travel to their NIT opponent since their usual home court is being used for other events.

All NIT games will be broadcast across the ESPN platforms. With a valid login, you can live stream the action on WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

NIT TV schedule: Tuesday, March 15

7:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

9:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. on ESPN

11:00 p.m. ET

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara, 11 p.m. on ESPNU