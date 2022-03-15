How to watch the 2022 NIT online via live stream

Now that Selection Sunday has come and gone, we know the field for the 2022 NIT Tournament. The highlight this year is that the semifinals and the championship game will be returning to Madison Square Garden. Games in the first three rounds will be hosted by the higher seed’s home arena. The action gets started with the first round on March 15th and 16th.

As usual, the field doesn’t look the same as the NCAA tournament because the NIT only ranks the top 16 teams in the field of 32. The four No. 1 seeds are Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M.

Regular season champions are automatically given a bid to the NIT even if they happen to not win their conference tournament for the automatic bid. This was the case for Iona who was the regular-season champion of the MAAC, but lost in their conference tourney and didn’t make the NCAA tournament. They didn’t get a seed in the NIT but will take on No. 3 Florida in the first round.

Another story to watch will be No. 2 North Texas taking on Texas State in the first round. This is the first NIT appearance for North Texas and they are looking to make an impact early.

All NIT games will be broadcast across the ESPN platforms. With a valid login, you can live stream the action on WatchESPN or using the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN channels for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.